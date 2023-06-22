Summer is officially here and if you haven't already it's time to start thinking about your summer plans. There are so many family-friendly summer activities across the DMV that appeal to all age groups.

KID MUSEUM:

The Kid Museum in Bethesda is specifically designed for kids and focuses on engaging populations that are typically underrepresented in STEM. The museum features ‘Summer Sundays’ where kids will be able to explore coding, robotics, engineering, and learning.

NATIONAL CHILDREN'S MUSEUM:

Explore the immersive exhibits and programs that ignite curiosity, including the latest edition Curious George: Let's Get Curious exhibit at the National Children's Museum in D.C. Young learners will be able to enjoy hands-on activities while also exploring science, technology, and engineering skills.

VIRGINIA SAFARI PARK:

Take a drive-thru the Virginia Safari Park and safely interact with animals from the comfort of your car. The park allows visitors to see and feed different animals up close and personal.

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY:

A new temporary exhibit has made its way to the National Museum of Natural History in D.C. The Cellphone: Unseen Connections exhibit explores the history of cellphones and what they mean to us. Get active and play one of their featured games or repair a virtual cellphone, you can even drop in on a workshop in the Cellphone Studio.

THE CHILDREN'S GARDEN:

Explore the outdoor Children’s Garden in the U.S. Botanic Garden Conservatory in D.C. Visitors are able to put their green thumbs to the test by planting, watering, and even caring for different plants.

PLANET WORD:

Planet Word in D.C. is the world's first voice activated museum and ideal for all ages. The museum is an immersive language experience with interactive galleries and exhibits that bring words and language to life.

CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF RICHMOND:

The Children's Museum of Richmond has something for the whole family to play and learn together. The museum offers activities and a number of workshops throughout the week.

COX FARMS:

The Corner Market at Cox Farms in Virginia offers a family-friendly fun in the sun day with plenty of activities. Visitors can enjoy wooden climb structures. field games, bubbles, farm animals to visit, and fresh treats.

NATIONAL AQUARIUM:

Dive into thousands of animals from the depths of the ocean at the National Aquarium in Baltimore. The aquarium includes more than 70 species, including freshwater crocodiles, turtles, fish, snakes, lizards, and free-flying birds.

GREAT COUNTRY FARMS:

Great Country Farms in Virginia has a number of summer activities that are perfect for all ages. Enjoy a wagon ride followed by some peach and cherry-picking.