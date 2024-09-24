Naresh Bhatt, husband of Manassas Park missing woman, appears in court Tuesday

Naresh Bhatt, a Manassas Park father accused of killing his wife and hiding her body, appeared in court on Tuesday. The details of the appearance remain unclear.

Upon arriving at the Prince William County Courthouse, FOX 5 learned the 9 a.m. hearing was slated as "ex parte,’ meaning the matter is closed to the public. No media were allowed inside.

The court appearance comes as new body cam video has been released showing an August 2nd welfare check done at Bhatt’s home.

The 37-year-old is currently facing a single charge of "Concealing a Dead Body" in the suspected murder and disappearance of Bhatt’s wife, 28-year-old Mamta Kafle Bhatt.

READ MORE: Naresh Bhatt denied bond; woman and aunt survive DC shooting; man sentenced for hitting, killing cyclist

Mamta Bhatt’s co-workers reported her missing. She was last seen in late July.

Manassas Park Police conducted a welfare check, which is what was seen in a 14-minute body cam video submitted as evidence – and now available the public to view.

In the video, you hear Bhatt tell police his wife was going to New York or Texas and destroyed her phone. Bhatt also claimed his wife had said she was going to be with a sister or sisters.

Bhatt’s public defender has pointed to that video and other pieces of evidence to argue that several false statements have been made against his client.

READ MORE: Search for Mamta Kafle Bhatt: Judge denies husband's bond again

"At two prior hearings, the Commonwealth asserted that Mr. Bhatt did not want to file a missing persons’ report during the August 2nd welfare check. This statement was incorrect. The recently disclosed Brady material reveals that Mr. Bhatt was never asked to report her missing," Bhatt’s attorney argued in a previous filing.

There is a motion in the case to request the judge essentially throw out the arrest warrant against Bhatt, claiming there are multiple inconsistencies in the investigation.

Last Friday, Bhatt’s legal time argued for him to be released on bond. The judge denied this request with new evidence revealed in court. That evidence included images of Bhatt dumping bags in Loudoun County.

In the body cam video, Bhatt is also heard telling police Mamta was going to be with relatives. The prosecution previously noted in court, none of Mamta’s family were in the area at the time. They were all in Nepal.

READ MORE: Husband charged in disappearance of Manassas Park mom Mamta Kafle will ask for bond

FOX 5 learned this is also another motion in the case, requesting a closed hearing. Bhatt’s attorney had requested more funding for expert assistance. The request also calls for a closed hearing as to not violate Bhatt’s 6th Amendment rights and reveal the defense strategy.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to confirm whether this was what the Tuesday hearing was on and whether their office has received any update on the ex parte hearing. The Commonwealth’s office was also not involved in the Wednesday appearance.

It’s not clear yet whether any other motion has been scheduled for hearing, but a trial date in the case was already set for December 9th.

Police tell FOX 5 they continue to search but have still not found Mamta’s body.

Her supporters are calling for more serious charges, including aggravated murder.

