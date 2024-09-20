Search for Mamta Kafle Bhatt: Judge denies husband's bond again

For the second time, bond has been denied for a Virginia man accused in his wife’s disappearance.

Naresh Bhatt, 37, is facing a charge of concealing a dead body. Bhatt’s wife Mamta Kafle Bhatt has been missing since late July and investigators believe he murdered her, though a body has not been found yet.

A bond hearing Friday drew a massive crowd of supporters who have searched for Mamta Kafle Bhatt. The hearing, lasting two-and-a-half hours, came two days after Bhatt’s attorneys filed a motion for bond after his bond was first denied in late August. In the most recent filing, defense attorneys argue the case lacked probable cause and was "riddled with inconsistencies" such as the alleged reason why Bhatt waited three days after police performed a welfare check to report his wife missing.

The filing also included a letter from Capt. Steven Loving with the Manassas Park Police Department that was sent to the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney regarding the original complaint filed against Bhatt.

In the letter, Capt. Loving said the detective who wrote the complaint "in a rush, she [detective] wrote that the body was dragged out of the house […] she then admitted that she may have used the wrong words in the criminal complaint."

Loving went on to say the detective mentioned she had worked more than 30 hours straight when the complaint was written and this could have led to a "poor choice" of words, though he also wrote he did not feel she "maliciously lied or meant to prevent a false statement."

In court Friday, body camera videos from officer encounters and interactions were played.

Prosecutors spent time combing through the timeline of the case.

It was also revealed that Bhatt was allegedly spotted in Loudoun County with garbage bags, sometimes using towels or napkins to dispose of the bags.

Prosecutors allege he also disposed of a bathroom mat in a clothing donation bin, which would be tested for blood.

Supporters of Mamta Kafle Bhatt said the evidence heard Friday was shocking, and they were not prepared to hear some of the graphic descriptions. They are hopeful prosecutors would levy charges up to aggravated murder.