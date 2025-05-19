Murder suspect identified following barricade in Seat Pleasant

article

A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting that preceded a barricade in Seat Pleasant on Friday.

What we know:

37-year-old Ray Eugene Williams has been charged with fatally shooting 51-year-old Timothy Furr of Baltimore.

On Friday May 16 around 9:30 a.m., police were notified of a fatal shooting on the 6400 block of Greig Street.

Williams was seen entering his apartment building. A barricade was called that lasted into the afternoon until Williams surrendered to PGPD around 2:00 p.m.

Pollice say Williams shot the victim during an argument, and that the two knew each other.

Williams is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He’s in custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.