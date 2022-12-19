Mural celebrating DC transgender woman unveiled on H Street Corridor

D.C. residents celebrated a new and history-making mural along the H street corridor Monday afternoon.

The alleyway at 13th and H St. NE is full of colorful murals depicting life and culture in D.C. On Monday, the mayor’s office celebrated one in particular — a new mural of Earline Budd.



Budd is a 55-year-old woman living in Washington D.C. Her portrait is one of the first to honor someone who is transgender in Washington, D.C. according to the mayor’s office of LGBTQ affairs. Budd is a longtime D.C. resident and advocate for transgender women in the district. She served on the D.C. Department of Corrections’ Transgender Housing and Transgender Advisory committees for more than a decade.

"The honor that has been bestowed on me today with this beautiful mural of me right here, it's just more than I could ask for," said Budd to FOX5DC's Katie Barlow. "I'm overwhelmed, but I'm thankful for being a part of a community that's loving and caring."

DC-based artist Shani Shih painted the mural. She's an art teacher and often works with underrepresented communities to support community empowerment through the arts. She said Budd's story inspired her.

"I grew up in a low-income family, an immigrant family. I identify with different communities. I feel a really big resonance with her and the stories of all the trans people who have fought for, you know, for their community and for a better world," said Shih.