24-hour transit lanes could be added to H Street Corridor in Northeast DC

The H Street Corridor in Northeast DC could be getting a new look soon as transportation leaders want to create 24-hour transit lanes.

This project is currently in the planning and community feedback stage. DDOT started surveying the area back in the spring.

DDOT says they want to turn the far right traffic lanes into 24-hour transit lanes on both sides of the street from Benning Road to North Capitol Street.

They say creating a 25-hour transit lane will help traffic run smoother for the buses and streetcars, and create better access to buses for riders.

In 2019, almost 14,000 riders used the X2 and X9 buses and streetcars through this corridor. DDOT says they've heard clearly from local residents and businesses that these types of improvements are desired for H Street.

However, the owner and operator of Rita's on H Street NE says he didn't know about this plan and if it gets the green light, it will only hurt his business.

"It takes the few parking spots that are out there, away," says Anthony Cannady. "Meaning you’re depending strongly on just foot traffic. Small businesses can’t survive with just the foot traffic. We have to have some place for people that use automobiles coming in and coming out. And that wouldn’t work for us."

Cannady isn't the only business owner who says he didn't know about this plan. A woman who owns a beauty supply store says she hasn't heard from DDOT.

DDOT had a public community meeting about the project on Monday and plans to seek additional feedback from the community through their website.

They plan to confirm the final design in 2023 and begin construction on the project in 2024.