Local artist paints Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson mural in Northwest

A local artist is memorializing Ketanji Brown Jackson with a mural in Northwest.

The design Nia Keturah Calhoun has come up with to honor Brown Jackson becoming the first Black justice is vibrant and symbolic in several ways. It tells a story and celebrates history in the making.

FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee caught up with the Maryland-based artist as she was mapping out where to place Judge Jackson's portraiture.

There are splashes of yellow, pink, orange, and turquoise paint on the building wall behind Calhoun.

She says the colors are inspired by Africana art from the 1960s and 1970s the era when Judge Jackson was born.

When it's completely finished, the mural will show Judge Jackson along with her mother and Constance Baker Motley, the first Black woman who served as a federal judge.

People have been walking by and admiring Calhoun's work of progress. It has been sparking conversation about the implication of the nomination and the work that still needs to be done.

"I hope that everyone looks at it and sees there is no limits to what we can do, what we can achieve," Calhoun tells FOX 5 DC. "It doesn't matter what our name is, what our races, and where you come from. the sky is the limit!"

The mural of Judge Jackson is expected to be finished by Friday.