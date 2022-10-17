Multiple suspects sought in DC assault, police say; $10K reward offered in case

Authorities are searching for multiple suspects they say assaulted a man last week in D.C.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Jay Street around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the northeast where they found the victim suffering from multiple injuries.

The man was transported to a local hospital. Detectives say that during the assault a weapon was brandished towards the victim.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC Police

Officers released surveillance video they say captured the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department at 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.