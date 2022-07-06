Multiple fires extinguished at RFK Stadium; Authorities investigating cause

Officials are investigating multiple fires that broke out at RFK Stadium in D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials said crews responded to the scene located at 2400 East Capitol St Northeast around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews arrived to see smoke coming from the vicinity of Gate C inside the stadium. They entered the building and found at least two fires in the basement level of the stadium.

It took crews about an hour to get the flames under control.

Officials said no one was inside the stadium at the time.

Investigators are still searching for what caused the fires.