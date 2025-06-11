Mubadala Citi DC Open returns: Here's everything you need to know

Tennis is taking over the nation's capitol with the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

The Mubadala Citi DC Open is the fifth-largest tennis tournament in the nation. The event is kicking off on July 19 and wraps up on July 27, 2025.

Skilled players from all over the world convene at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center to fight for a single or double championship.

The tournament features seven 2025 ATP Players: Taylor Fritz, Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur, Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, Nick Kyrgios, and Kei Nishikori. Along with four 2025 WTA Players: Jessica Pequla, Madison Keys, Emma Navaroo, and Paula Badosa.

Interested in volunteering for the event? Applications are officially open and include a number of roles, from ambassadors to airport greeters. Interested applicants can apply here.

Tickets are available to purchase online.