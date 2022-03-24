MPD arrests suspect accused of killing on duty special officer in Southeast DC

The Metropolitan Police Department has a suspect in custody accused of shooting and killing an on-duty special officer in Southeast DC in September 2021.

Police say Jadohn Bracey, 22, of Temple Hills, Maryland was arrested for killing Angela Washington, 41, of Suitland, Maryland. Bracey is charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

Angela Washington

The incident happened during the evening hours of September 21. Metropolitan Police were called to the 3300 block of 10th Place SE for reports of a shooting, and once there, they found Washington unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New video shows alleged gunman who shot and killed DC special officer, police say

At the time of the shooting, Washington was on-duty working as a special police officer for the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police used surveillance footage from security cameras to identify Jadohn Bracey as a suspect in the case. Bracey was arrested on Wednesday.

PHOTO: MPD

Advertisement

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are still investigating a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 202-727-9099.