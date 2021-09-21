Metropolitan Police investigating after woman shot in Southeast DC

Police say a woman was shot in Southeast DC Tuesday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., Metropolitan Police were called to the 3300 block of 10th Place SE where a woman was found unconscious and not breathing. Homicide has been called to the scene.

Residents are advised to look out for a White Camry with dark tinted windows that was last seen on Wheeler Road SE, going toward Southern Avenue SE.

Law enforcement sources on scene say the female victim was a special police officer. FOX 5 is working to learn more.