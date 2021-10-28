New video shows alleged gunman who shot and killed DC special officer, police say
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - New video has been released by the Metropolitan Police Department as they continue to look for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a special officer while she was on duty in Southeast D.C. last month.
Around 8:45 p.m., Metropolitan Police were called to the 3300 block of 10th Place SE where a woman was found unconscious and not breathing. Homicide has been called to the scene.
The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Angela Washington of Suitland, MD. She was in uniform and working as an on-duty Special Police Officer.
Angela Washington
The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video released Thursday.
PHOTO: MPD
PHOTO: MPD
MPD currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or submit a tip anonymously by text to 50411.