Motion hearing Friday for husband accused in Manassas Park wife’s disappearance

A Manassas Park man charged in connection with the death and dismemberment of his wife is due in court Friday for a motion hearing.

Bhatt investigation continues

What we know:

Naresh Bhatt, 38, was arrested last year and faces multiple charges in the case. His wife, 28-year-old Mamta Kafle Bhatt, was reported missing days after disappearing on July 31.

Investigators believe Bhatt killed and dismembered her last summer. Since her disappearance, police have executed more than 44 search warrants and conducted over 50 searches across Northern Virginia.

Her body has not been found.

