Mamta Kafle Bhatt investigation: Naresh Bhatt in court for hearing not originally scheduled

The Manassas Park man facing charges in connection with murdering his wife and dismembering her body was in court on Friday for a hearing that was not previously on the books.

Naresh Bhatt, 38, was arrested last summer and faces charges connected to the death of his wife, 28-year-old Mamta Kafle Bhatt. Mamta has been missing since July of last year.

Brief court hearing

What we know:

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez was in court for Friday's hearing, which lasted about three minutes. Ramirez had previously learned from the Prince William County Commonwealth attorney that this hearing would be brief and had to do with the judge entering subpoenas for non-residents to appear as witnesses. This has to do with the prosecution getting ready for trial, which is slated to begin in September.

The judge entered three subpoenas on Friday. FOX 5 checked the court system, but their names and addresses are sealed.

Investigators have executed over 44 search warrants and conducted more than 50 physical searches across Northern Virginia since Mamta was reported missing last summer.

Preparations for trial

Investigators reported finding blood evidence in the couple's Manassas Park bedroom. Authorities also discovered that Bhatt purchased cleaning supplies and visited multiple trash disposal sites. Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo previously told FOX 5 in an exclusive interview that, due to the way trash is processed, Mamta’s remains may never be found despite ongoing efforts.

"She is not on social media. She is not communicating. This theory that she might still be around, I mean we’re not seeing it. We believe she’s dead and we’re just getting ready for trial," Lugo said. He emphasized that Bhatt remains innocent until proven guilty.

Mamta’s family and friends, alongside investigators, continue seeking justice as the trial approaches. Those supporters spoke after court, telling FOX 5 they are now planning a special domestic violence awareness event outside of the Prince William County courthouse to honor the first birthday Mamta Kafle Bhatt will not be spending with her child. The group plans to have specialists on hand to speak with anyone seeking help.

We’re told that it is now being planned for May 28th.

