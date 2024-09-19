Mostly dry Thursday expected with some spotty showers possible

Despite the possibility of a few spotty showers, Thursday is expected to be mostly dry, says FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda.

Morning temperatures will range from the 60s to the low-70s, with a humid start to the day.

While the atmosphere feels unsettled, most areas will remain dry throughout the day. An area of low pressure to the north and east may influence the weather, bringing a chance of isolated showers.

As the low-pressure system moves away, shower activity will decrease by evening. Temperatures are expected to reach near 80 degrees Thursday, Grenda says. Keep an umbrella handy, but most of the day should be fine.

The threat of showers will diminish by late afternoon, with potential sunshine before sunset. Overnight, skies will gradually clear.

Friday will be warmer, with sunshine returning and temperatures in the mid-80s, setting the stage for a pleasant weekend.

Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s on Saturday.

Fall officially arrives on Sunday, and that will come with a little bit of a cooldown with highs in the 70s that will extend into early next week.