Most sought after school districts in US ranked in new survey. See where yours comes in

A new survey has ranked the most sought after school districts in the United States.

Test Prep Insight, a study and test prep company, spoke with 3,000 parents across the nation to find out which school districts they would most want their children to be in if they had the choice. In total, 250 school districts were included in the survey.

The study found the most coveted districts in the country fell in the wealthy suburbs of major metropolitan cities.

Several Maryland and Virginia school districts made the list.

In Maryland, Anne Arundel County Public Schools ranked highest at 40, Frederick County Public Schools at 170, Howard County Public School System at 171, Carroll County Public Schools at 194, and Montgomery County Public Schools at 220.

In Virginia, Loudoun County Public Schools came in at 60, Arlington Public Schools at 93, Fairfax County Public Schools at 128, Henrico County Public Schools at 148, and Falls Church City Public Schools at 229.

No schools from Washington, D.C. were included.

Test Prep Insight said the study highlights disparities in educational opportunities, the impact of zoning, and the role of funding, among other things. Find the FULL LIST online.

Top 250 Most Envied School Districts in the US [2024 Survey]

1 Lower Merion School District Pennsylvania

2 Great Neck Public Schools New York

3 Jericho Union Free School District New York

4 Eanes Independent School District Texas

5 Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools North Carolina

6 North Allegheny School District Pennsylvania

7 North Kingstown School Department Rhode Island

8 Teton County School District #1 Wyoming

9 Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Connecticut

10 Scottsdale Unified School District Arizona

11 Douglas County School District Colorado

12 Greenwich Public Schools, Greenwich Connecticut

13 Syosset Central School District New York

14 San Dieguito Union High School District California

15 Bloomfield Hills Schools Michigan

16 Summit Public Schools New Jersey

17 Blue Valley Unified School District 229 Kansas

18 East Grand Rapids Public Schools Michigan

19 Ann Arbor Public Schools Michigan

20 Charleston County School District South Carolina

21 East Greenwich Public Schools Rhode Island

22 Champlain Valley School District Vermont

23 Greenville County Schools South Carolina

24 Oak Ridge City Schools Tennessee

25 Riverdale School District Oregon

26 Issaquah School District Washington

27 Norman Public Schools Oklahoma

28 Madison City Schools Alabama

29 Ridgewood Public Schools New Jersey

30 Maryville City Schools Tennessee

31 Northfield Township High School District 225 Illinois

32 Johnston Community School District Iowa

33 Mason City Schools Ohio

34 Maize Unified School District 266 Kansas

35 School Administrative Unit 39 New Hampshire

36 Miami-Dade County Public Schools Florida

37 Boone County Schools Kentucky

38 Eden Prairie Schools Minnesota

39 Albany County School District #1 Wyoming

40 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Maryland

41 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools North Carolina

42 Jenks Public Schools Oklahoma

43 Jefferson County Schools West Virginia

44 Broward County Public Schools Florida

45 Fulton County Schools Georgia

46 Princeton Public Schools New Jersey

47 Albuquerque Public Schools New Mexico

48 Grand Forks Public Schools North Dakota

49 Rocky River City School District Ohio

50 Hawaii State Department of Education (Statewide) Hawaii

51 Township High School District 113 Illinois

52 Ocean Springs School District Mississippi

53 Rockwood School District Missouri

54 Kalispell Public Schools Montana

55 Bismarck Public Schools North Dakota

56 Kanawha County Schools West Virginia

57 Westport Public Schools, Westport Connecticut

58 Palm Beach County School District Florida

59 Tredyffrin - Easttown School District Pennsylvania

60 Loudoun County Public Schools Virginia

61 Yarmouth School Department Maine

62 Bozeman Public Schools Montana

63 Elko County School District Nevada

64 Edmond Public Schools Oklahoma

65 Fort Mill School District South Carolina

66 Granite School District Utah

67 Cherry Creek School District Colorado

68 Blaine County School District Idaho

69 Township High School District No. 211 Illinois

70 Ames Community School District Iowa

71 Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District California

72 Palo Alto Unified School District, Palo Alto California

73 Gwinnett County Public Schools Georgia

74 Kirkwood School District Missouri

75 Asheville City Schools North Carolina

76 La Cañada Unified School District, La Cañada Flintridge California

77 Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Colorado

78 Lexington Public Schools Massachusetts

79 Novi Community School District Michigan

80 Rio Rancho Public Schools New Mexico

81 Carroll Independent School District Texas

82 Arcadia Unified School District, Arcadia California

83 San Marino Unified School District, San Marino California

84 Boise School District Idaho

85 Public Schools of Brookline Massachusetts

86 Edina Public Schools Minnesota

87 Madison County School District Mississippi

88 Clark County School District Nevada

89 Bronxville Union Free School District New York

90 Williamson County Schools Tennessee

91 Highland Park Independent School District Texas

92 South Texas Independent School District Texas

93 Arlington Public Schools Virginia

94 Mercer Island School District Washington

95 Whitefish Bay School District Wisconsin

96 Appoquinimink School District Delaware

97 Billings Public Schools Montana

98 Radnor Township School District Pennsylvania

99 Lexington County School District One South Carolina

100 Berkeley County Schools West Virginia

101 Catalina Foothills Unified School District, Tucson Arizona

102 New Canaan Public Schools, New Canaan Connecticut

103 Stevenson High School District No. 125 Illinois

104 Helena Public Schools Montana

105 Carson City School District Nevada

106 Santa Fe Public Schools New Mexico

107 Union County Public Schools North Carolina

108 Dublin City Schools Ohio

109 Dorchester School District Two South Carolina

110 Alpine School District Utah

111 Elmbrook School District Wisconsin

112 Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Alaska

113 Rogers School District Arkansas

114 Aspen School District Colorado

115 Darien Public Schools, Darien Connecticut

116 Brandywine School District Delaware

117 Orange County Public Schools Florida

118 Evanston Township High School District No. 202 Illinois

119 Zionsville Community Schools Indiana

120 Wellesley Public Schools Massachusetts

121 Okemos Public Schools Michigan

122 Elkhorn Public Schools Nebraska

123 Windham School District New Hampshire

124 Millburn Township Public Schools New Jersey

125 West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District New Jersey

126 Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District New York

127 Wake County Public School System North Carolina

128 Fairfax County Public Schools Virginia

129 Mequon-Thiensville School District Wisconsin

130 Laramie County School District #1 Wyoming

131 Anchorage School District Alaska

132 Tucson Unified School District Arizona

133 Boulder Valley School District Colorado

134 Hillsborough County Public Schools Florida

135 Beechwood Independent School District Kentucky

136 Lafayette Parish School System Louisiana

137 Scarborough Public Schools Maine

138 Hopkinton Public Schools Massachusetts

139 Half Hollow Hills Central School District New York

140 Roslyn Union Free School District New York

141 Scarsdale Union Free School District New York

142 Union Public Schools Oklahoma

143 Beaverton School District Oregon

144 Portland Public Schools Oregon

145 West Linn - Wilsonville School District Oregon

146 Central Bucks School District Pennsylvania

147 Coppell Independent School District Texas

148 Henrico County Public Schools Virginia

149 Bellevue School District Washington

150 Cobb County School District Georgia

151 Forsyth County Schools Georgia

152 Barrington Community Unit School District 220 Illinois

153 Carmel Clay School District Indiana

154 Iowa City Community School District Iowa

155 Newton Public Schools Massachusetts

156 Weston Public Schools Massachusetts

157 Bedford School District New Hampshire

158 Farmington Municipal Schools New Mexico

159 Sioux Falls School District South Dakota

160 Franklin Special School District Tennessee

161 Canyons School District Utah

162 Verona Area School District Wisconsin

163 Little Rock School District Arkansas

164 Christina School District Delaware

165 Hinsdale Township High School District 86 Illinois

166 Niles Township Community High School District No. 219 Illinois

167 Fayette County Public Schools Kentucky

168 Ascension Parish School Board Louisiana

169 Zachary Community School District Louisiana

170 Frederick County Public Schools Maryland

171 Howard County Public School System Maryland

172 Minnetonka Public Schools Minnesota

173 Wayzata Public Schools Minnesota

174 Clayton School District Missouri

175 Lincoln Public Schools Nebraska

176 School Administrative Unit (SAU) 70 New Hampshire

177 Indian Hill Exempted Village School District Ohio

178 Lake Oswego School District Oregon

179 Lincoln Public Schools Rhode Island

180 Rapid City Area Schools South Dakota

181 South Burlington School District Vermont

182 Lake Washington School District Washington

183 Sheridan County School District #2 Wyoming

184 Homewood City Schools Alabama

185 Vestavia Hills City Schools Alabama

186 Bentonville School District Arkansas

187 Red Clay Consolidated School District Delaware

188 Twin Falls School District Idaho

189 Hamilton Southeastern Schools Indiana

190 Lawrence Public Schools Kansas

191 St. Tammany Parish Public Schools Louisiana

192 Cape Elizabeth School Department Maine

193 Falmouth Public Schools Maine

194 Carroll County Public Schools Maryland

195 Orono Public Schools Minnesota

196 Westside Community Schools Nebraska

197 Millard Public Schools Nebraska

198 Papillion-La Vista Community Schools Nebraska

199 Douglas County School District Nevada

200 School Administrative Unit 16 New Hampshire

201 Los Alamos Public Schools New Mexico

202 Minot Public Schools North Dakota

203 Solon City School District Ohio

204 Brandon Valley School District South Dakota

205 Harrisburg School District South Dakota

206 Plano Independent School District Texas

207 Bainbridge Island School District Washington

208 Monongalia County Schools West Virginia

209 Hoover City Schools Alabama

210 Fayetteville Public Schools Arkansas

211 DeKalb County School District Georgia

212 Coeur d'Alene School District Idaho

213 Libertyville Community High School District 128 Illinois

214 New Trier Township High School District 203 Illinois

215 School Town of Munster Indiana

216 Decorah Community School District Iowa

217 West Des Moines Community Schools Iowa

218 Olathe Public Schools Kansas

219 Shawnee Mission School District Kansas

220 Montgomery County Public Schools Maryland

221 Clinton Public School District Mississippi

222 Lamar County School District Mississippi

223 Parkway School District Missouri

224 Washoe County School District Nevada

225 Fargo Public Schools North Dakota

226 Broken Arrow Public Schools Oklahoma

227 Barrington Public Schools Rhode Island

228 South Kingstown School District Rhode Island

229 Falls Church City Public Schools Virginia

230 Putnam County Schools West Virginia

231 Mountain Brook City Schools Alabama

232 West Lafayette Community School Corporation Indiana

233 Fort Thomas Independent Schools Kentucky

234 Ladue School District Missouri

235 Missoula County Public Schools Montana

236 Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District New York

237 West Fargo Public Schools North Dakota

238 Brookings School District South Dakota

239 Park City School District Utah

240 Essex Westford School District Vermont

241 Middleton - Cross Plains Area School District Wisconsin

242 Natrona County School District Wyoming

243 Cape Henlopen School District Delaware

244 West Ada School District Idaho

245 Oldham County Schools Kentucky

246 Brunswick School Department Maine

247 Rankin County School District Mississippi

248 Davis School District Utah

249 Albion City School District New York

250 Cornwall Central School District New York