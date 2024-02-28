Most sought after school districts in US ranked in new survey. See where yours comes in
WASHINGTON - A new survey has ranked the most sought after school districts in the United States.
Test Prep Insight, a study and test prep company, spoke with 3,000 parents across the nation to find out which school districts they would most want their children to be in if they had the choice. In total, 250 school districts were included in the survey.
The study found the most coveted districts in the country fell in the wealthy suburbs of major metropolitan cities.
Several Maryland and Virginia school districts made the list.
In Maryland, Anne Arundel County Public Schools ranked highest at 40, Frederick County Public Schools at 170, Howard County Public School System at 171, Carroll County Public Schools at 194, and Montgomery County Public Schools at 220.
In Virginia, Loudoun County Public Schools came in at 60, Arlington Public Schools at 93, Fairfax County Public Schools at 128, Henrico County Public Schools at 148, and Falls Church City Public Schools at 229.
No schools from Washington, D.C. were included.
Test Prep Insight said the study highlights disparities in educational opportunities, the impact of zoning, and the role of funding, among other things. Find the FULL LIST online.
Top 250 Most Envied School Districts in the US [2024 Survey]
1 Lower Merion School District Pennsylvania
2 Great Neck Public Schools New York
3 Jericho Union Free School District New York
4 Eanes Independent School District Texas
5 Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools North Carolina
6 North Allegheny School District Pennsylvania
7 North Kingstown School Department Rhode Island
8 Teton County School District #1 Wyoming
9 Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Connecticut
10 Scottsdale Unified School District Arizona
11 Douglas County School District Colorado
12 Greenwich Public Schools, Greenwich Connecticut
13 Syosset Central School District New York
14 San Dieguito Union High School District California
15 Bloomfield Hills Schools Michigan
16 Summit Public Schools New Jersey
17 Blue Valley Unified School District 229 Kansas
18 East Grand Rapids Public Schools Michigan
19 Ann Arbor Public Schools Michigan
20 Charleston County School District South Carolina
21 East Greenwich Public Schools Rhode Island
22 Champlain Valley School District Vermont
23 Greenville County Schools South Carolina
24 Oak Ridge City Schools Tennessee
25 Riverdale School District Oregon
26 Issaquah School District Washington
27 Norman Public Schools Oklahoma
28 Madison City Schools Alabama
29 Ridgewood Public Schools New Jersey
30 Maryville City Schools Tennessee
31 Northfield Township High School District 225 Illinois
32 Johnston Community School District Iowa
33 Mason City Schools Ohio
34 Maize Unified School District 266 Kansas
35 School Administrative Unit 39 New Hampshire
36 Miami-Dade County Public Schools Florida
37 Boone County Schools Kentucky
38 Eden Prairie Schools Minnesota
39 Albany County School District #1 Wyoming
40 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Maryland
41 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools North Carolina
42 Jenks Public Schools Oklahoma
43 Jefferson County Schools West Virginia
44 Broward County Public Schools Florida
45 Fulton County Schools Georgia
46 Princeton Public Schools New Jersey
47 Albuquerque Public Schools New Mexico
48 Grand Forks Public Schools North Dakota
49 Rocky River City School District Ohio
50 Hawaii State Department of Education (Statewide) Hawaii
51 Township High School District 113 Illinois
52 Ocean Springs School District Mississippi
53 Rockwood School District Missouri
54 Kalispell Public Schools Montana
55 Bismarck Public Schools North Dakota
56 Kanawha County Schools West Virginia
57 Westport Public Schools, Westport Connecticut
58 Palm Beach County School District Florida
59 Tredyffrin - Easttown School District Pennsylvania
60 Loudoun County Public Schools Virginia
61 Yarmouth School Department Maine
62 Bozeman Public Schools Montana
63 Elko County School District Nevada
64 Edmond Public Schools Oklahoma
65 Fort Mill School District South Carolina
66 Granite School District Utah
67 Cherry Creek School District Colorado
68 Blaine County School District Idaho
69 Township High School District No. 211 Illinois
70 Ames Community School District Iowa
71 Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District California
72 Palo Alto Unified School District, Palo Alto California
73 Gwinnett County Public Schools Georgia
74 Kirkwood School District Missouri
75 Asheville City Schools North Carolina
76 La Cañada Unified School District, La Cañada Flintridge California
77 Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 Colorado
78 Lexington Public Schools Massachusetts
79 Novi Community School District Michigan
80 Rio Rancho Public Schools New Mexico
81 Carroll Independent School District Texas
82 Arcadia Unified School District, Arcadia California
83 San Marino Unified School District, San Marino California
84 Boise School District Idaho
85 Public Schools of Brookline Massachusetts
86 Edina Public Schools Minnesota
87 Madison County School District Mississippi
88 Clark County School District Nevada
89 Bronxville Union Free School District New York
90 Williamson County Schools Tennessee
91 Highland Park Independent School District Texas
92 South Texas Independent School District Texas
93 Arlington Public Schools Virginia
94 Mercer Island School District Washington
95 Whitefish Bay School District Wisconsin
96 Appoquinimink School District Delaware
97 Billings Public Schools Montana
98 Radnor Township School District Pennsylvania
99 Lexington County School District One South Carolina
100 Berkeley County Schools West Virginia
101 Catalina Foothills Unified School District, Tucson Arizona
102 New Canaan Public Schools, New Canaan Connecticut
103 Stevenson High School District No. 125 Illinois
104 Helena Public Schools Montana
105 Carson City School District Nevada
106 Santa Fe Public Schools New Mexico
107 Union County Public Schools North Carolina
108 Dublin City Schools Ohio
109 Dorchester School District Two South Carolina
110 Alpine School District Utah
111 Elmbrook School District Wisconsin
112 Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Alaska
113 Rogers School District Arkansas
114 Aspen School District Colorado
115 Darien Public Schools, Darien Connecticut
116 Brandywine School District Delaware
117 Orange County Public Schools Florida
118 Evanston Township High School District No. 202 Illinois
119 Zionsville Community Schools Indiana
120 Wellesley Public Schools Massachusetts
121 Okemos Public Schools Michigan
122 Elkhorn Public Schools Nebraska
123 Windham School District New Hampshire
124 Millburn Township Public Schools New Jersey
125 West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District New Jersey
126 Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District New York
127 Wake County Public School System North Carolina
128 Fairfax County Public Schools Virginia
129 Mequon-Thiensville School District Wisconsin
130 Laramie County School District #1 Wyoming
131 Anchorage School District Alaska
132 Tucson Unified School District Arizona
133 Boulder Valley School District Colorado
134 Hillsborough County Public Schools Florida
135 Beechwood Independent School District Kentucky
136 Lafayette Parish School System Louisiana
137 Scarborough Public Schools Maine
138 Hopkinton Public Schools Massachusetts
139 Half Hollow Hills Central School District New York
140 Roslyn Union Free School District New York
141 Scarsdale Union Free School District New York
142 Union Public Schools Oklahoma
143 Beaverton School District Oregon
144 Portland Public Schools Oregon
145 West Linn - Wilsonville School District Oregon
146 Central Bucks School District Pennsylvania
147 Coppell Independent School District Texas
148 Henrico County Public Schools Virginia
149 Bellevue School District Washington
150 Cobb County School District Georgia
151 Forsyth County Schools Georgia
152 Barrington Community Unit School District 220 Illinois
153 Carmel Clay School District Indiana
154 Iowa City Community School District Iowa
155 Newton Public Schools Massachusetts
156 Weston Public Schools Massachusetts
157 Bedford School District New Hampshire
158 Farmington Municipal Schools New Mexico
159 Sioux Falls School District South Dakota
160 Franklin Special School District Tennessee
161 Canyons School District Utah
162 Verona Area School District Wisconsin
163 Little Rock School District Arkansas
164 Christina School District Delaware
165 Hinsdale Township High School District 86 Illinois
166 Niles Township Community High School District No. 219 Illinois
167 Fayette County Public Schools Kentucky
168 Ascension Parish School Board Louisiana
169 Zachary Community School District Louisiana
170 Frederick County Public Schools Maryland
171 Howard County Public School System Maryland
172 Minnetonka Public Schools Minnesota
173 Wayzata Public Schools Minnesota
174 Clayton School District Missouri
175 Lincoln Public Schools Nebraska
176 School Administrative Unit (SAU) 70 New Hampshire
177 Indian Hill Exempted Village School District Ohio
178 Lake Oswego School District Oregon
179 Lincoln Public Schools Rhode Island
180 Rapid City Area Schools South Dakota
181 South Burlington School District Vermont
182 Lake Washington School District Washington
183 Sheridan County School District #2 Wyoming
184 Homewood City Schools Alabama
185 Vestavia Hills City Schools Alabama
186 Bentonville School District Arkansas
187 Red Clay Consolidated School District Delaware
188 Twin Falls School District Idaho
189 Hamilton Southeastern Schools Indiana
190 Lawrence Public Schools Kansas
191 St. Tammany Parish Public Schools Louisiana
192 Cape Elizabeth School Department Maine
193 Falmouth Public Schools Maine
194 Carroll County Public Schools Maryland
195 Orono Public Schools Minnesota
196 Westside Community Schools Nebraska
197 Millard Public Schools Nebraska
198 Papillion-La Vista Community Schools Nebraska
199 Douglas County School District Nevada
200 School Administrative Unit 16 New Hampshire
201 Los Alamos Public Schools New Mexico
202 Minot Public Schools North Dakota
203 Solon City School District Ohio
204 Brandon Valley School District South Dakota
205 Harrisburg School District South Dakota
206 Plano Independent School District Texas
207 Bainbridge Island School District Washington
208 Monongalia County Schools West Virginia
209 Hoover City Schools Alabama
210 Fayetteville Public Schools Arkansas
211 DeKalb County School District Georgia
212 Coeur d'Alene School District Idaho
213 Libertyville Community High School District 128 Illinois
214 New Trier Township High School District 203 Illinois
215 School Town of Munster Indiana
216 Decorah Community School District Iowa
217 West Des Moines Community Schools Iowa
218 Olathe Public Schools Kansas
219 Shawnee Mission School District Kansas
220 Montgomery County Public Schools Maryland
221 Clinton Public School District Mississippi
222 Lamar County School District Mississippi
223 Parkway School District Missouri
224 Washoe County School District Nevada
225 Fargo Public Schools North Dakota
226 Broken Arrow Public Schools Oklahoma
227 Barrington Public Schools Rhode Island
228 South Kingstown School District Rhode Island
229 Falls Church City Public Schools Virginia
230 Putnam County Schools West Virginia
231 Mountain Brook City Schools Alabama
232 West Lafayette Community School Corporation Indiana
233 Fort Thomas Independent Schools Kentucky
234 Ladue School District Missouri
235 Missoula County Public Schools Montana
236 Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District New York
237 West Fargo Public Schools North Dakota
238 Brookings School District South Dakota
239 Park City School District Utah
240 Essex Westford School District Vermont
241 Middleton - Cross Plains Area School District Wisconsin
242 Natrona County School District Wyoming
243 Cape Henlopen School District Delaware
244 West Ada School District Idaho
245 Oldham County Schools Kentucky
246 Brunswick School Department Maine
247 Rankin County School District Mississippi
248 Davis School District Utah
249 Albion City School District New York
250 Cornwall Central School District New York