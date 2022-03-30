Man shown slamming, kicking dog on Ring camera in DC; more than $20K reward for information

Investigators say they are continuing to look for the person who was caught on camera earlier this week slamming a dog to the ground, and now there's a lot of money on the table if you have any information.

The Humane Rescue Alliance says they've already received a lot of tips about the incident where a person was caught on a Ring doorbell camera slamming a dog down and kicking it.

The incident occurred on the 2600 block of Pomeroy Road in Southeast DC on Monday morning.

The alliance is offering a $22,500 reward for information that could lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual caught on video.

FOX 5 has obtained video of two different camera angles from Ring cameras along the block, but investigators are looking for any security camera footage within several blocks of the area to get a clearer picture of the person or dog involved.

The person appears to be wearing a long puffer coat with black sneakers. The dog appears to have a white mark on its nose and possibly on its chest.

The Humane Rescue Alliance says this is one of the more generous rewards offered in recent memory. If you have any information, call 202-723-5730.