Graphic video shows dog being slammed to ground, kicked in Southeast DC

A graphic video captured on a Ring doorbell camera in D.C. shows a person slamming a dog to the ground and kicking it in an incident that's now being investigated.

The video was recorded at 6:30 a.m. Monday morning in Southeast D.C. near Sheridan Road and Pomeroy Road.

The Humane Rescue Alliance based in D.C. is investigating the incident and are asking anyone who lives near or has footage of the 2600 block of Pomeroy Road to reach out to them. DC Police are also aware of the incident.

Just last week, a man was arrested after video shows him kicking a small dog in Northwest.

A business security camera recorded a man, later identified as 43-year-old Andrew Taylor, crossing the street then kicking the one-year-old Havapoo, named Winnie.

Animal abuse is a crime in the District. Violators who injure or deprive animals of things like water, food and sunlight can face up to 180 days in prison or a $250 fine. Those who severely injure or even kill an animal face a potential felony charge with up to five years in prison and a fine of $25,000.