Moose Knuckles jacket robbery: Police released suspect vehicle photo after student targeted

The Brief Student robbed of designer jacket near Bowie High School. Suspect fired shots before fleeing in stolen vehicle. Police searching for black Acura TLX with Maryland tags 1BY8071.



Police are stepping up patrols after a student was robbed of a high-end coat near Bowie High School, followed by gunfire.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports that police across the region have previously warned about thefts targeting expensive coats and sneakers. In the latest incident, Bowie police confirmed a student was targeted for his Moose Knuckles jacket, which can cost several hundred to more than $1,000 depending on the style.

The student had just finished school and was waiting for a ride when a man approached and demanded the coat. The suspect then entered a vehicle and drove off.

Police say the student’s ride arrived moments later and began following the suspect’s car. That’s when the suspect allegedly fired two shots into the air before fleeing the scene.

FOX 5 spoke with Bowie Police Deputy Chief Robert Liberati, who urged parents to stay alert near schools and choose practical, affordable clothing over high-end items to help keep children safe.

Police are searching for a black 2015–2020 Acura TLX with Maryland tags 1BY8071, which have been reported stolen.

Ramirez said the student was injured, taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover.

READ MORE: Search underway for suspect accused of robbing Bowie High School student, firing shots

Police release photo of suspect vehicle in student Moose Knuckles jacket robbery (Bowie Police Department)