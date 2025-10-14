Search underway for suspect accused of robbing Bowie High School student, firing shots

Police in Maryland are searching for suspects who robbed a student outside a high school and fired shots as they were getting away.

Investigators say it all happened outside of Bowie High School.

What we know:

School had just let out as the victim, a Bowie HS student, was waiting for their ride and that's when a man came up demanding the student to take off his jacket.

Bowie police say the suspect then hops in a car with the jacket and takes off on Annapolis Road at that moment the student's ride arrived and realizes what just took place and starts following the suspect car and that's when - investigators say the suspects fired two gun shots into the air before leaving the scene.

The jacket that the suspects got away with is a moose knuckles jacket....police say it ranges anywhere between $1,000 and $2,000.

What they're saying:

"It's a storm of bad events happening all at the same time. Plus, it was just after dismissal so there were other students in the area," Deputy Chief Robert Liberati; Bowie Police Department.

"I think you have to realize where we are in society with these kinds of things. You have got to use good judgement. There is nothing wrong with buying your child good things, I'm a parent. I want my child to have good things but I also realize that certain things can get them exposed or into trouble and I think this is a good example of it."

The suspect car hat police are looking for they say it's a black Acura TLX with Maryland tags 1BY8071.