Montgomery, Prince George’s not yet lifting outdoor dining restrictions

While COVID-19 restrictions are loosening across some parts of Maryland some counties have decided not to move forward just yet.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week that masks and face coverings were no longer required outdoors. Over the weekend, restrictions were lifted for outdoor dining.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

However, in Montgomery County, restaurants are still limited to 50 percent capacity indoors and outdoors with tables spaced six feet apart and seated service only.

The County also says it is not following the state’s relaxed mask orders and still requires face coverings in all public settings.

Prince George’s County has also kept more restrictive rules for now.

Advertisement

Montgomery County leaders are expected to have an update on their guidelines Monday.