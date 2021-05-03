Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery, Prince George’s not yet lifting outdoor dining restrictions

Some Maryland counties keep outdoor dining restrictions

Coronavirus restrictions are loosening up across parts of Maryland and some restaurants and bars began expanding their outdoor options this weekend. But not all counties decided to move forward. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick has the latest.

SILVER SPRING, Md. - While COVID-19 restrictions are loosening across some parts of Maryland some counties have decided not to move forward just yet.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced last week that masks and face coverings were no longer required outdoors. Over the weekend, restrictions were lifted for outdoor dining.

However, in Montgomery County, restaurants are still limited to 50 percent capacity indoors and outdoors with tables spaced six feet apart and seated service only.

The County also says it is not following the state’s relaxed mask orders and still requires face coverings in all public settings.

Prince George’s County has also kept more restrictive rules for now.

Montgomery County leaders are expected to have an update on their guidelines Monday.