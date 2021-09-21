Montgomery County Police searching for woman fradulently renting out apartments

Montgomery County Police are searching for a woman who they say has fraudulently rented out units at an apartment building. Investigators have released video of the suspect hoping that members of the public can assist in identifying her.

Detectives began investigating reports of fraud that were received on July 12 and July 15 from an apartment building in the 1900 block of East-West Highway. The property manager reported that an unknown woman had fraudulently rented out an apartment in her complex to a male victim.

The victim stated that he found the suspect’s contact information in an online ad and that the suspect identified herself as a leasing agent for the apartment complex. After he paid the security deposit and rental fees for the apartment, the woman gave him the key. He moved in, but later figured out that it had been fraudulently rented to him.

On July 15, detectives were informed of another case involving the same suspect. The victim reported that while searching for an apartment to rent on the internet, she made contact with the woman who identified herself as a rental/property manager of the same apartment building.

The suspect and the victim met at the apartment complex to show her apartments for lease and collect the initial security deposit.

Later that day, the two women met again at a business in the 1100 block of East-West Highway. The victim signed the lease, gave the suspect the remaining rental fees, and received the key. When the victim went back to the apartment and tried to get in, she found that the key did not work.

The suspect is described as a black female, approximately 30 to 38-years-old, 5'5" tall, and weighs about 150-160 pounds.

Detectives believe that there may be additional victims of fraud by this suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-6726.