Virginia teacher charged with assault after restraining 7-year-old with a belt

A Fauquier County elementary school teacher is facing charges after he allegedly restrained a 7-year-old with a belt.

The sheriff's office began investigating after the incident on Monday at H.M. Pearson Elementary School in Catlett.

They say 23-year-old Brendan Mitchell Henry of Herndon restrained the child to keep her from "being disruptive" in the classroom.

He was released on bond after being charged with assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The child was not injured during the incident, police say.

The school district placed Henry on administrative leave.