Montgomery County police officer suspended after being indicted on Jan. 6 charges

The Montgomery County Police Department has suspended one of its officers after he was indicted on charges for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Officer Justin Lee, 25, of Rockville, is facing a total of seven charges including felony civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers in connection to the 2021 riots in the nation’s capital.

His several misdemeanor charges include entering a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct, engaging in physical violence and committing an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.

According to the indictment, Lee was seen forcibly assaulting a law enforcement officer during the insurrection. He was arrested in D.C. Thursday and will make his initial appearance in a D.C. court.

MCPD announced Lee’s suspension, without pay, Thursday afternoon.

The department says the FBI informed them of the investigation into Lee in July — the same month he was put on administrative leave for his role in the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding suspect who injured four people in Montgomery County.

According to the department, Lee has not been performing duties with the department since the July 22 shooting incident.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division is currently overseeing the investigation into this incident to ensure a thorough and impartial examination of the facts.

According to the department, Lee was not a Montgomery County police officer at the time he participated in Jan. 6. He was hired on Jan. 31.

They say his involvement in the insurrection was not discovered during his background checks and he had not yet been identified by the Justice Department in connection with the event.

"MCPD takes these matters seriously and is dedicated to taking decisive action when necessary. As a result, we are initiating a comprehensive review of our background investigation process to determine whether adjustments need to be made," the department said in a press release.

The department says it is taking steps to terminate Lee’s employment.