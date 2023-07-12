Montgomery County police identify man found dead in Seneca Creek

The Montgomery County Police Department has released the identity of the man who was found in Seneca Creek over the weekend.

Just before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, a dead body was recovered from the creek in the area of Black Rock Road and Seneca Creek Trail.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue were called to transport the body to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office where it was determined that the manner of death was homicide.

Police released photos of the victim's unique tattoos, which led to him being identified as 43-year-old Jose Israel Centeno Velasquez — who also went by the name Carlos.

According to police, Centeno Velasquez was last seen leaving his Gaithersburg home on Girard Street on Friday, July 7.

Detectives are asking anyone with information related to the death of Centeno Velasquez to call 240-773-5070 or call Montgomery County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.