A dead body was recovered Sunday in Seneca Creek. Police in Montgomery County are now asking for the public's assistance in identifying the victim.

Around 5:41 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Montgomery County Police Department, plus Maryland Natural Resources personnel, were sent to the area of Black Rock Road and Seneca Creek Trail for the report of a body in the creek.

Montgomery County Fire Rescue was called, and the body was removed. Police said that the body was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where it was determined the manner of death was a homicide.

WARNING: Some people may find the following images disturbing

Photos via Montgomery County Department of Police

Police have released photos of the victim's tattoos in hopes someone will recognize them. One tattoo shows the grim reaper holding a handgun.

Detectives are asking for anyone who knows someone who has similar tattoos to contact them as they continue the homicide investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.