Montgomery County police asking people in community for information on Germantown homicide

Montgomery County police are still investigating after a Germantown man was shot to death in his apartment – and they believe people in the community know something that can help them.

On Jan. 4 shortly before 5 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 20000 block of Frederick Road after a report of "a person who was not breathing."

When they arrived, police found 38-year-old Russell Troy Huffman shot to death.

On Tuesday, police released a picture of Huffman, and solicited for information from the public.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (240) 773-5070.