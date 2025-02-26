Montgomery County parents petition for metal detectors in schools after gun incidents

The Brief Montgomery County parents are petitioning to have metal detectors installed in schools. The push comes following two incidents involving firearms at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School. An MCPS spokesperson tells FOX 5 that they are currently exploring weapon detection systems.



Concerned parents are demanding action after two separate lockdowns within a two-week span at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School. Both incidents involved teens bringing guns either into the school or near it and parents want to see new safety measures taken.

A petition is being circulated among B-CC parents in hopes of making Montgomery County Public Schools add metal detectors in its 40 middle schools and 29 high schools.

There’s been an increase in gun violence across the country. According to the K-12 school shooting database, there have been 29 school shootings in 2025 alone, and the recent incidents at B-CC have put the community on high alert.

Montgomery County is Maryland's largest school system. The petition calls on the superintendent to put the screening machines in place, claiming the 10 largest school districts in the country already have them.

Neighboring Prince George's County started their school year with students being scanned while Fairfax County is currently reviewing its safety measures as well.

Calls for more safety measures

What they're saying:

"I feel it’s pretty justified considering how rampant the gun violence has been lately and over the last couple years we’ve had a lot of instances that seem to be kind of swept under, they aren’t really in the public eye as much," Mitchell Nijerick said. "So it seems like it shouldn’t even be a question if I'm to be honest"

After the past few weeks where guns were in the hands of teens, to many, the solution seems obvious.

"Personally, I think it’s a good thing. It’s a good thing because we’ve had too much gun violence and you know I mean driving to work today. I had it on the news that you know they were done. The school has shut down everything but I think it’s a good idea that you have metal detectives to come to school before they enter it," Thomas Dakwa said.

But some want the safety measures to go even further.

"I think it’s a great idea to provide security for schools," Tom Simpson said. "I prefer armed guards — that’s the maximum deterrent and a metal detector doesn’t pick up a 3D gun that can be manufactured with plastic and so as a result, I think a human being with an armed gun is probably a better solution to be honest."

What's next:

An MCPS spokesperson tells FOX 5 that they are currently exploring weapon detection systems but that any implementation would require planning and integration wth existing safety protocols.