No bond for Bethesda-Chevy Chase HS student accused of firing shots during fight near school

A Bethesda teenager charged in a shooting incident near a high school will remain behind bars for now.

Friday afternoon, a Montgomery County judge called the teen a danger to the community.

There are two Bethesda Chevy Chase students charged in this case. One is a juvenile, so their identity is protected. The other is 18-year-old Nico Blanco. He is facing nine counts that carry a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Blanco is charged with first degree assault, reckless endangerment and other firearm-related charges. Prosecutors say he brought a loaded gun to a fight at a park near B-CC Wednesday morning – and it was all caught on camera.

The prosecutors showed the judge a photo they say is Blaco, pointing a gun during the fight. Police later executed a search warrant at Blanco's Bethesda apartment, where we're told no guns were found.

Police also seized Blanco's car from the garage at his apartment building.

FOX 5 spoke to Rex Garcia-Hidalgo, president of the B-CC Booster Cub. He's plugged into the school community and know the students well.

"From what they tell me, this kid is known to have a gun and they know that he brings it to school. You know obviously there are no detectors, there's no police anymore at school, so anyway they scheduled a rumble at the park – Chase Park near CVS – and from what my sources tell me, it was over a sophomore girl. There was a dispute about a sophomore girl and it was involved a bunch of seniors," Garcia-Hidalgo said.

Blanco’s father was in court but did not want to speak with FOX 5. The teen's lawyer also would not comment on the case.

States attorney John McCarty did offer comment, however, saying, "I can tell you I'm meeting with the superintendent next week on a number of issues... but I'm sure during the course of my meeting with him we will be discussing this. What steps we can take together as a community to make sure that our learning environments are safe and clearly there is absolutely no place for guns in or near any of our schools."

Now, a big question that remains unanswered is whether the students who had guns in the fight brought them into school.

It’s causing concern among parents about safety in school and what can be done to keep kids secure.