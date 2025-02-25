Expand / Collapse search

Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on lockdown, report of weapon on campus: police

By
Published  February 25, 2025 10:39am EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School placed on lockdown

Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School was placed on lockdown due to reports of a weapon on campus.

The Brief

    • Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School was placed on lockdown due to reports of a weapon on campus.
    • This comes just a week after a fight near the school that led to reported gunfire on Wednesday, prompting a lockdown.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - According to Montgomery County police, Bethesda Chevy Chase High School is on lockdown for the report of a weapon on campus. 

Police say no weapon has been found but continue to actively investigate and search. The school remains on lockdown as a precaution.

The backstory:

This lockdown comes just a week after a brawl near the school led to reports of gunfire on Wednesday morning, triggering a lockdown as police responded to the scene.

Related

Two arrested after fight, gunfire near Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School
article

Two arrested after fight, gunfire near Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School

A fight that escalated into gunfire near Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday led to two arrests and sent the school into lockdown for hours, alarming parents and community members.

Shooting near Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School under investigation

What they're saying:

Montgomery County police said the incident occurred around 10 a.m. in the 4700 block of Chase Avenue. 

According to Admiral Security Services, multiple individuals dressed in black and wearing masks were involved in the large fight when gunshots were reportedly fired. No injuries have been confirmed, and authorities have not identified any suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.

Crime and Public SafetyMontgomery County Public SchoolsNews