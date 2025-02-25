Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on lockdown, report of weapon on campus: police

The Brief Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School was placed on lockdown due to reports of a weapon on campus. This comes just a week after a fight near the school that led to reported gunfire on Wednesday, prompting a lockdown.



According to Montgomery County police, Bethesda Chevy Chase High School is on lockdown for the report of a weapon on campus.

Police say no weapon has been found but continue to actively investigate and search. The school remains on lockdown as a precaution.

The backstory:

This lockdown comes just a week after a brawl near the school led to reports of gunfire on Wednesday morning, triggering a lockdown as police responded to the scene.

What they're saying:

Montgomery County police said the incident occurred around 10 a.m. in the 4700 block of Chase Avenue.

According to Admiral Security Services, multiple individuals dressed in black and wearing masks were involved in the large fight when gunshots were reportedly fired. No injuries have been confirmed, and authorities have not identified any suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.