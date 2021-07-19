Montgomery County officials continue investigating deadly officer-involved shooting at McDonald's

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting at a Montgomery County McDonald's that happened over the weekend.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY POLICE PRESSER

Around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 16, Montgomery County Police were called to a McDonald's at 18273 Flower Hill Way in Gaithersburg for reports of a trespasser.

The caller told police that a customer had ordered food and was refusing to pay or move his vehicle from the drive-through lane. An officer responded to the scene and approached a white Honda CRV parked in the drive-through lane with a 21-year-old male driver.

The officer immediately saw a gun on the front passenger seat and called for backup. Additional officers arrived, secured the area and evacuated McDonald’s staff.

During the armed standoff, the officers tried to negotiate with the driver for approximately 30 minutes. At some point, officers fired their weapons and the driver was shot. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Officials do say they recovered alcohol from the vehicle.

Several officers on scene began to render aid to the driver until Montgomery County Fire and Rescue arrived on scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Major Crimes Division and the Howard County State's Attorney's Office.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation per protocol.