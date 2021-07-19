DC police recover vehicle they believe connected to shooting death of 6-year-old

D.C. police have recovered a vehicle they believe may be connected to the shooting death of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

On Friday night, Courtney was shot and killed near Malcom X Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in the Southeast as she was riding her scooter.

"At the end of the day we're going to have to exercise some community responsibility for each other," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower. "Nyiah was killed – somebody else could be killed tonight -- somebody else could be killed the next night. Because too many people are willing to use guns to solve whatever conflict there may be."

6-year-old Nyiah Courtney

OUTRAGE IN DC FOLLOWING WEEKEND VIOLENCE LEFT GIRL DEAD, OTHERS SHOT OUTSIDE NATIONALS PARK

The shooting injured several adults. A $60,000 reward is being offered in the case.

The investigation is continuing at this time.