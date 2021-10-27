Montgomery County ends indoor mask mandate

Montgomery County's indoor mask mandate has ended.

The mandate came to an end at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. County Executive Marc Elrich credited the county's COVID-19 polices and said they have been effective and have allowed the county to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

The mandate ended after Montgomery County hit below 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 for seven consecutive days. A drop below - and a climb back above 50 – would have restarted the seven-day countdown. Below 50 is considered 'Moderate Transmission'," according to the CDC.

Montgomery County's acting health officer, Dr. James Bridgers, notes that regardless of when mask requirements end, unvaccinated people are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks in indoor settings. While the indoor mask mandate was lifted in the county, businesses may still require masks if they choose to do so.

Montgomery County reinstated its indoor mask requirement back on Aug. 7 of this year, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's classification for "Substantial Transmission" or when a region has 50-99 cases per 100,000 people in a seven-day period.

Dropping the indoor mask mandate would not change what happens in the school system. Also, there is a chance the mask mandate could be re-instated again, especially if COVID-19 cases increase during the holidays.