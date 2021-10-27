Montgomery County schools maintaining mask mandate

Although Montgomery County is lifting its mask mandate after midnight, all students, staff and visitors will still be expected to wear face coverings inside school facilities.

The mask mandate for the school district will apply regardless of vaccination status.

"This decision aligns with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, as well as local health officials," the district said in a press release Wednesday night.

Along with offices and classrooms, the mask mandate will include buses.

Masks will not be required outdoors, but anyone who is not vaccinated should still wear a mask, the district said.

