Montgomery County could reinstate mask mandate under certain conditions

Montgomery County officials say they are holding off on mask mandates - for now. However, County Executive Marc Elrich said on Thursday that they will reinstate if "certain conditions" are met.

Elrich spoke to FOX 5, saying if the county reaches "substantial rate transmission," they could make the decision to go back to an indoor mask mandate.

A substantial rate transmission is defined as 50 cases per 100,000 people as an average over seven days. Right now, Montgomery County is in the low 30s with their weekly average, but cases in the past week have been in the 50s.

"It's possible if days like today and yesterday continue, we can hit that next week," Elrich told FOX5. "Maybe we never get there. That would be good, that would mean the cases have gone down and stabilized and if we do hit the trigger, at least we have the ability to not wait for the council to come back in session in September."

Elrich says Montgomery County has the highest vaccination rate for a jurisdiction this size in the nation.

