The Rockville Volunteer Fire Department says scammers stole over $200,000 from them in April.

The money was supposed to go towards two brand-new ambulances, but the department says online thieves impersonated a vendor and collected the funds.

Once the department found out, they reported it to the FBI, the United States Secret Service, and the Montgomery County Police Department.

They also contacted their bank, which was able to recover nearly half of what was stolen.

Photo via Rockville Volunteer Fire Department

In a statement, the department said, "Thanks to decades of generosity from the community RVFD serves, we remain in a strong financial position to both complete this purchase and to continue operations as normal.

For years, the department has been at the forefront of both fighting such scams and shutting them down in our county, as we did in 2019 with a scam PAC that preyed on firefighters, veterans, and breast cancer patients."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 2: Montgomery County firefighters train to drive fire trucks at driving school at the department's training academy on Wednesday, September 2, 2015 in Rockville, Maryland. Montgomery fire officials are concerned about the rate of accidents and collisions involving trucks and ambulances. (Photo by Pete Marovich For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

RVFD, which is the largest volunteer fire department in Maryland, is working with its bank and several law enforcement agencies to recover the rest of the stolen money.

They're also planning to implement more safeguards to protect themselves from cybercrimes.

A fund has been created to help RVFD recoup the money to purchase the ambulances. Donate to the Ambulance Recovery Fund here.