Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center reopens for adoptions

So many businesses and services have been suffering under the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but one organization serving Montgomery County is back up and running after putting the “cat-tastrophe” behind them.

The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center will reopen Thursday and participate in a national “clear the shelters” event.

Although the shelter has been closed to the public during the pandemic, they have continued to take in abandoned or homeless pets and provide frontline emergency care for animals. This center is the county’s only open admission, municipal shelter.

Deputy Executive Director Lex Lepiarz said the support of the community has been a two-way street.

“We’ve sent more animals into foster care than ever before and continue to admit animals into our facility," she said. "We hope the community continues to provide support in the form of adoptions once we reopen on August 8.”

Our Pay It Forward crew along with Easterns Automotive Group is helping the center encourage future pet parents to adopt by paying the adoption fees for the first 40 people who want to provide forever homes for dogs and cats.

For more information, visit their website.

