Montgomery County adopts $3.72B school budget, eliminating hundreds of jobs

The Brief The Montgomery County Board of Education adopted a final $3.72 billion FY2027 budget Thursday that eliminates hundreds of school positions. Superintendent Thomas Taylor's plan cuts over 400 total positions, including roughly 162 vacant roles. Following community feedback, the Board restored 18 school psychologist positions and retained core support staff at a reduced capacity.



Hundreds of school positions will be eliminated under the final $3.72 billion Fiscal Year 2027 Operating Budget adopted Thursday by the Montgomery County Board of Education.

The vote follows weeks of intense community backlash and a contentious County Council decision that granted Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) a $143 million funding increase from last year, but still left the District $36 million short of its original request.

Faced with that multi-million dollar gap, Board and District leadership finalized a budget designed to "shield classroom instruction" while reducing the system's workforce, according to a press release issued Thursday.

Reductions and retirement incentives

What they're saying:

While the District offered retirement incentives to help limit direct layoffs, Superintendent Thomas Taylor's final plan eliminates more than 400 total positions, a figure that includes roughly 162 currently vacant roles, according to a letter sent to District staff previously.

"We cannot spend money we do not have," Board President Grace Rivera-Oven said in a statement. "Nobody runs for the Board to make reductions. But true leadership demands that we confront reality exactly as it is…we had to fiercely focus every remaining dollar on our core mission: teaching and learning."

Taylor acknowledged the heavy personal toll of the cuts in a statement, noting that "behind every position reduction is a person who has dedicated themselves to serving our students, families and schools."

What was restored and what was cut?

By the numbers:

Despite the sweeping staffing reductions, District leadership adjusted its initial plans in response to community feedback; the Board fully restored 18 school psychologist positions that were originally targeted for elimination, according to Thursday's release.

Student support personnel, including pupil personnel workers and family engagement specialists, were also maintained in the final budget, though District leadership noted in the release that these roles will operate at a reduced capacity moving forward.

High school graduation and guidance initiatives received a significant boost with the restoration of 15 staff development teacher positions and 26 college and career navigator roles, per the release. Furthermore, the District retained 21 elementary school security assistants hired last year.

State mandates and stalled expansions

Dig deeper:

Additionally, MCPS will sustain a mandatory $5 million investment into its College and Career Readiness programming, the release stated.

Several other highly anticipated expansion plans are now completely stalled, however. For example, newly proposed roles, such as additional literacy specialists, have been put on hold until at least the next fiscal year.