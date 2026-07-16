Victims identified in New Hampshire Avenue crash that killed 3 in Adelphi

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The Brief Prince George’s County police identified the three people killed in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Adelphi. The crash happened at New Hampshire Avenue and Metzerott Road and involved a motorcycle and two other vehicles. Two other people were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.



Prince George’s County police have identified the three people killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle late Tuesday night in Adelphi.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday at New Hampshire Avenue and Metzerott Road.

Prince George’s County police said the collision involved three vehicles, including a motorcycle.

According to investigators, the motorcycle and one of the involved vehicles were traveling northbound on New Hampshire Avenue approaching Metzerott Road when a third vehicle, which was attempting to make a left turn onto Metzerott Road, collided with them.

The motorcycle operator, the driver of another vehicle and an adult female passenger died at the scene.

Two people in one of the involved vehicles were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Victims identified

Police identified the motorcycle operator as 22-year-old Elvin Martinez Hernandez of Hyattsville.

The driver and passenger who died in one of the other vehicles were identified as 61-year-old Reddick Speight and 62-year-old Terri Stringfellow, both of Adelphi.

3 killed in crash involving motorcycle on New Hampshire Avenue in Prince George’s County3 killed in crash involving motorcycle on New Hampshire Avenue in Prince George’s County

Scene described by witnesses

FOX 5 crews saw glass and metal debris scattered across the roadway after the crash, along with crash scene markings on New Hampshire Avenue.

Video from the scene showed a wrecked motorcycle in the middle of the intersection, a gray sedan with front-end damage along the curb lane and a black Honda that crashed through a steel fence.

Neighbors told FOX 5 the crash left the community shaken.

One witness said he heard what sounded like a loud screech followed by a crash.

Nearby residents also said crashes are common along that stretch of New Hampshire Avenue.

"Every 2 to 3 months there’s a minor accident or a major accident here," Kevin Gomes, who lives nearby, told FOX 5. "I keep hearing sirens going off all the time."

Another nearby resident, Vilma Martinez, said she wants more enforcement in the area.

"Important for police to put more speed cameras here because people have no respect for the speed limit," Martinez said.

Road safety concerns

The section of New Hampshire Avenue from the Beltway to Piney Branch Road has been classified as part of a High Injury Network.

A road safety report found 175 crashes along that stretch from 2015 to 2019, including three fatal crashes and 19 serious-injury crashes.

Investigation ongoing

Prince George’s County police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422 and refer to case number 26-0037468.