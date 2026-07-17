DC air quality reaches Code Purple as wildfire smoke blankets DMV

The Brief Wildfire smoke from Canada is creating unhealthy air quality across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia region. Washington, D.C. is seeing Code Purple conditions, meaning the air is very unhealthy. Everyone should limit time outdoors, and sensitive groups should avoid spending time outside if possible.



Dangerous wildfire smoke is spreading across the DMV, pushing air quality into unhealthy and very unhealthy levels across the region Friday.

What we know:

The D.C. region is dealing with thick smoke from Canadian wildfires, creating hazy skies, the smell of smoke and dangerous air quality for people spending time outdoors.

Air quality monitors across much of the region are showing Code Purple conditions, which means the air is very unhealthy. A few locations have also briefly reached Code Maroon, or hazardous, levels, according to FOX 5’s weather team.

Some official alerts for surrounding areas may still show lower levels, but additional upgrades are possible as agencies review the latest air quality data.

The National Weather Service said a Code Red Air Quality Alert is in effect for the District of Columbia through midnight Friday, meaning air pollution concentrations are unhealthy for the general population.

What Code Purple means

Code Purple means air quality is very unhealthy.

According to AirNow, Code Purple covers AQI values from 201 to 300. Code Maroon, the most serious category, begins at 301 and is considered hazardous.

At Code Purple levels, everyone should reduce outdoor activity. People in sensitive groups should avoid outdoor exertion and stay inside as much as possible.

Who is most at risk

Poor air quality can affect anyone, but some people face a higher risk of health problems from wildfire smoke.

That includes:

Children

Older adults

Pregnant people

People with asthma

People with COPD or other lung disease

People with heart disease

People who work outdoors

People who exercise outdoors

What you should do today

Everyone should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity Friday.

Sensitive groups should avoid spending time outdoors if possible.

Keep windows and doors closed. If you are using air conditioning, run it on the recirculate setting if possible so smoky air is not pulled inside.

People who must be outside should keep trips short, take breaks indoors and consider wearing a well-fitting N95 or KN95 mask.

Why wildfire smoke is dangerous

Wildfire smoke contains fine particle pollution that can get deep into the lungs.

That pollution can make it harder to breathe and may cause coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, throat irritation, headaches or unusual fatigue.

People with asthma, COPD or heart disease should follow their health care plan and contact a medical provider if symptoms get worse or do not improve.

What to expect

Expect hazy skies and the smell of smoke through the day.

WTOP reported that thick smoke is expected to continue over the region Friday evening and overnight, with air quality expected to start improving Saturday as a cold front helps push smoky air out of the area.