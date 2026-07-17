DC air quality reaches Code Purple as wildfire smoke blankets DMV
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dangerous wildfire smoke is spreading across the DMV, pushing air quality into unhealthy and very unhealthy levels across the region Friday.
What we know:
The D.C. region is dealing with thick smoke from Canadian wildfires, creating hazy skies, the smell of smoke and dangerous air quality for people spending time outdoors.
Air quality monitors across much of the region are showing Code Purple conditions, which means the air is very unhealthy. A few locations have also briefly reached Code Maroon, or hazardous, levels, according to FOX 5’s weather team.
Some official alerts for surrounding areas may still show lower levels, but additional upgrades are possible as agencies review the latest air quality data.
The National Weather Service said a Code Red Air Quality Alert is in effect for the District of Columbia through midnight Friday, meaning air pollution concentrations are unhealthy for the general population.
What Code Purple means
Code Purple means air quality is very unhealthy.
According to AirNow, Code Purple covers AQI values from 201 to 300. Code Maroon, the most serious category, begins at 301 and is considered hazardous.
At Code Purple levels, everyone should reduce outdoor activity. People in sensitive groups should avoid outdoor exertion and stay inside as much as possible.
Who is most at risk
Poor air quality can affect anyone, but some people face a higher risk of health problems from wildfire smoke.
That includes:
- Children
- Older adults
- Pregnant people
- People with asthma
- People with COPD or other lung disease
- People with heart disease
- People who work outdoors
- People who exercise outdoors
What you should do today
Everyone should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity Friday.
Sensitive groups should avoid spending time outdoors if possible.
Keep windows and doors closed. If you are using air conditioning, run it on the recirculate setting if possible so smoky air is not pulled inside.
People who must be outside should keep trips short, take breaks indoors and consider wearing a well-fitting N95 or KN95 mask.
Why wildfire smoke is dangerous
Wildfire smoke contains fine particle pollution that can get deep into the lungs.
That pollution can make it harder to breathe and may cause coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, throat irritation, headaches or unusual fatigue.
People with asthma, COPD or heart disease should follow their health care plan and contact a medical provider if symptoms get worse or do not improve.
What to expect
Expect hazy skies and the smell of smoke through the day.
WTOP reported that thick smoke is expected to continue over the region Friday evening and overnight, with air quality expected to start improving Saturday as a cold front helps push smoky air out of the area.
The Source: This article was written using information from FOX 5’s weather team, the National Weather Service, AirNow and WTOP.