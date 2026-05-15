Montgomery County approves $143M increase to school budget, cuts still possible

The Brief The Montgomery County Council approved a $143 million increase to Montgomery County Public Schools' budget, part of a $7.9 billion FY 2027 budget. The allotment for MCPS is $34 million short of what the district requested. The teachers' union says that the difference will cause job losses across the district.



The Montgomery County Council approved a major increase to the Montgomery County Public Schools budget on Friday, but labor officials say it isn't enough, and that some will lose their jobs.

Montgomery County Public Schools budget approved

What we know:

In a 9-2 vote, the council approved a $143 million increase during Friday's session, part of a $7.9 billion overall budget for fiscal year 2027.

Councilmembers were originally expected to vote on the school budget on Thursday, but delayed the vote amid community uproar.

On Friday, the council announced its new plan—shifting money from capital improvement projects into the operational budget. They also approved new progressive income tax brackets for anyone making over $150,000 a year, after the council had rejected the county executive's plan for a 6% property tax hike.



District warns budget still falls short

By the numbers:

The $143 million increase approved for MCPS on Friday is still $36 million short of what MCPS originally requested. Entering the week, the council was tasked with bridging a $150 million budget shortfall overall.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Montgomery County faces $150 million budget shortfall, hundreds of school jobs at risk

What they're saying:

MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor shared his "serious concerns" over the budget discussions.

"To be very honest with you, reductions on this scale are not manageable through ‘efficiencies,’" Taylor wrote in a statement. According to Taylor, "there are only two places where reductions of this magnitude realistically occur: the number of people employed and what they are paid."

Taylor shared a list of which items and positions could potentially be cut, depending on how large the budget gap is. With the proposed $36 million gap, that list includes everything from buses and air conditioning filters to athletic director, facilities, and special education positions.

Final budget vote next week

What's next:

The council will hold its second and final budget vote on May 21.