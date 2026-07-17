Virginia man indicted for deadly pedestrian crash in Alexandria

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The Brief A Lorton, Virginia man was indicted in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash in Alexandria. The April 2026 crash left a 62-year-old woman dead. Tekaligne Shirko, 46, was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and involuntary manslaughter.



A Virginia man was indicted Friday in connection with a pedestrian crash in April that left a 62-year-old woman dead, according to Alexandria police.

What we know:

On April 20, around 5:30 p.m., police were called to the intersection of North Saint Asaph and Montgomery streets near Old Town for a report of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian.

On Jul 15, after an extensive investigation of the crash, Tekaligne Shirko, 46, of Lorton, Virginia, was indicted and charged with involuntary manslaughter failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Officials said Shirko surrendered himself to police on Friday and was sent to the Alexandria Adult Detention Center. A court date has not yet been set.

According to police, Shirko was driving a black Chevrolet Suburban at the time of the crash. In April, police said he had remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Virginia court records show he was charged with another traffic infraction in July 2024 which incurred a small fine.

Dig deeper:

According to the Commonwealth's 2025 DRIVE SMART report, there were 825 deaths on Virginia roadways last year, a drop of about 11% compared to 2024. In 2025, 138 pedestrians were killed on Virginia roadways, according to the report.

According to Alexandria's Vision Zero Crash Dashboard, there were four fatal crashes in the city last year.

A 2025 report from Northern Virginia Families for Safe Streets details how clusters of crashes are reported in the Old Town and Eisenhower East areas of the city. The report also states that crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists peak around rush hour between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.