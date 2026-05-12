Montgomery County faces $150 million budget shortfall, hundreds of school jobs at risk

The Brief Montgomery County Public Schools could see significant staffing cuts as county leaders work to close a $150 million budget gap. Because Montgomery County Public Schools accounts for nearly 48% of the county’s operating budget, the school system could absorb a large share of the cuts. According to Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando, the proposal could eliminate more than 500 teacher and staff positions.



Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) could see significant staffing cuts as county leaders work to close a $150 million budget gap, according to county officials.

By the numbers:

Montgomery County residents already pay one of the nation’s highest combined state and local income tax rates, behind only jurisdictions like Washington, D.C., and New York City, according to StateByStateTax. Even so, county officials say they are facing a substantial financial shortfall heading into the next fiscal year.

Because Montgomery County Public Schools accounts for nearly 48% of the county’s operating budget, the school system could absorb a large share of the cuts.

What they're saying:

MCPS Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor informed staff Tuesday that some positions may be eliminated as part of the county’s budget reduction plan.

"The likely proposed reduction plan, however, is designed to keep any potential reductions as far away from the classroom as humanly possible," Taylor said in a video announcement. "And in many cases, you will see that that isn’t even possible."

According to Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando, the proposal could eliminate more than 500 teacher and staff positions.

Potential cuts include:

Middle school teaching positions

Therapeutic counselors serving children of immigrant families

Elementary school media assistants

Social workers who support students experiencing suicidal ideation and family crises

College advisors

Taylor said MCPS expects to have a clearer picture of which reductions will move forward by the end of the week, when county leaders finalize budget decisions. He stressed that the notifications sent Tuesday are not final and that additional changes could still be made.

Some residents say the proposed cuts threaten one of the county’s biggest draws: its public school system.

"That’s why families moved to Montgomery County — for the good schools," one resident told FOX 5 D.C. "The taxes are extremely high. If you have little kids, you choose to live in Montgomery County for the schools."

What's next:

The county is expected to vote on a final budget on May 21. Taylor said he will then recommend a budget reconciliation plan to the Board of Education, which is expected to take action by June 4.