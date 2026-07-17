Cyclosporiasis in the DMV: Here's where case numbers are the highest

The Brief The DMV has reported several cases of Cyclosporiasis, as federal health officials continue to monitor a nationwide outbreak. The CDC has confirmed over 1,600 cases nationwide, with thousands more potential cases under investigation. Case numbers in the region are consistent with numbers from previous years, health officials say.



The DMV has reported several cases of Cyclosporiasis recently, as federal health officials continue to monitor a nationwide outbreak. But many of the cases across the region have been tied to travel, and health officials say that case numbers are consistent with what's seen in a typical year.

Cyclosporiasis outbreak

What we know:

Federal health officials have reported more than 1,600 cases of the diarrhea-inducing parasite so far this year, with thousands more potential cases under investigation.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tied the recent outbreak to lettuce sold at Taco Bell locations in five states — Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia.

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Local perspective:

We are currently in the middle of "cyclosporiasis season," according to the CDC, which runs from May through August.

So far this year, case numbers in the region are consistent with what we've seen in years past.

Here's how cases stack up this year:

Cyclosporiasis cases by state:

Washington, D.C.: 6

Maryland: 69

Virginia: 37

In Maryland, just 19 of those cases have been confirmed in Montgomery County.

In Virginia, there are 12 confirmed cases in the "Northern Health Region," which consists of Arlington, Alexandria, and Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince William counties. For context, there were 116 confirmed cases in the region in 2025.

What they're saying:

Virginia health officials are saying that they haven't detected any outbreaks of Cyclosporiasis in the state, and say that the recommended steps to reduce your risk are things you should be doing regularly anyway.

"Practicing good hand hygiene and thoroughly washing all fresh produce under running water before eating or cooking are fundamental food safety habits that can help keep you and your families safe year-round," said Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Cameron Webb.

D.C. health officials say that the six cases reported this year are "consistent with what has been reported in previous seasons." All six cases have been connected to international travel, officials said.