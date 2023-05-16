Mom wants armed SROs on every school bus after armed teens attacked her son

Community members in Landover are gathering to talk about public safety Tuesday after a 14-year-old boy was attacked by armed teenagers on a school bus just a couple of weeks ago.

The victim's loved ones are shaken up and looking for answers from Prince George's County leaders. Three armed teenagers boarded a school bus, pointed a gun at the 14-year-old, and pulled the trigger. The gun jammed, saving his life, but his mother says there will be lifelong repercussions.

"My son will probably never get on a bus, a Metrobus, a school bus, charter ever again," she told FOX 5 ahead of the community meeting. "Like, my son is really going through a lot of things with his emotions from just experiencing it."

The teenager's mom does not wish to be identified while her family copes with the trauma of almost losing her son. She's now calling for armed student resource officers on every bus.

She isn't the only one who wants to see safer buses and schools.

Martin Diggs has been a school bus driver for over 19 years in Prince George’s County. He leads the local union and wants to make sure safety is ensured on buses for students and staff.

"Absolutely, I'm scared because there are things that have been arising," said Diggs, the president of ACE-AFSCME Local 2250. "This particular incident is something that's just one separate incident among many things that have been rising to the level of being a major concern when it comes to security on our buses and in the workplace.

Meanwhile, the two juvenile suspects involved are facing criminal charges related to the incident. They are still in custody, authorities said, while a third suspect is still at large.