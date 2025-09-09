Mixed reaction from DC residents as Trump's crime emergency order set to end Wednesday

There's been a lot of criticism of the Trump administration’s federal takeover of D.C.

The president’s crime emergency order is set to expire on Wednesday. While federal agents and National Guard troops are not expected to immediately leave the city,

The D.C. takeover looks and feels different depending on where you live or work in D.C. In some parts of the city., it's been in your face but in Wards 7 and 8—areas that have typically experienced higher crime rates—not so much.

Local perspective:

The people in those wards who spoke with FOX 5 said in that part of the city, they haven't seen any federal law enforcement or National Guard troops. And while crime may be down citywide, with President Donald Trump declaring there is no more crime in D.C. now, when you talk to people on the east side of the Anacostia River and you'll find a mix of reactions.

"You have people who say they want the killing to stop but then they don't want anybody to stop the killing. So we have to have a balance. It has to be done the right way without violating people's rights," community activist Ron Moten said. "I know it's hard because in America, we go from one extreme to the other. We gotta get it in the middle and come up with a balanced approach where we allow MPD to do their job and allow the community to do their job simultaneously. We can do it. It's hard, but we have to do it because we don't want nobody else in our business."

"You have to let our police do their job the right way or somebody else will come and do it. Because what happened in our community, it wasn't a problem till they started going to the other communities and touching other people. Everybody knows that, right? So now that everybody's felt it, let's just get the formula right and have balance and the balance is what I call love and order," Moten continued.

Protests continue:

College students from four D.C. universities staged anti-takeover walkouts including this one at Howard University.

FOX 5 spoke to a student of Nigerian ancestry who says the federal takeover has made her feel less safe in D.C.

"Even I feel targeted myself, as I'm part Nigerian. I'm scared just because of my name or if I'm caught speaking another language I could be stopped. I've seen the National Guard carrying AK-47s while I'm trying to go to the museums with my friends to educate myself about contemporary art. That is not something that should be happening in this country and I'm disgusted by it," Howard student Funmilayo Coates said.

What's next:

Now just because hte federal emergency expires at midnight on Wednesday, the National Guard troops may still be visible in the District through the end of November.