Mistrial declared in former Pentagon police officer's murder case

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:22PM
Crime and Public Safety
A judge in Montgomery County declared a mistrial Friday in the case of a former Pentagon police officer accused of killing two people in Takoma Park two years ago. 

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office told FOX 5 the jury was deadlocked. 

Court docs show on April 7, 2021, David Hall Dixon was off-duty when he allegedly walked out of his building and confronted three men in a car in the parking lot area of the Takoma Overlook Condominiums at 7333 New Hampshire Avenue. 

The ex-Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer told Takoma Park police he had seen what he thought was a car being broken into.

David Hall Dixon

As the car drove off, police believe Dixon discharged his service weapon and fired five times into the car — hitting two of the passengers, Dominique Williams and Lionel Johnson. 

During the trial, the court released surveillance video of the third man, Michael Thomas, bringing Williams and Johnston to a hospital in prince George's County. Evidence shows both were shot in the back. 

Dixon says he was trying to make a citizen's arrest when he saw them breaking into a work van. He claims he was acting in self-defense.

Prosecutors will retry the case soon, according to the State's Attorney's office. They plan to meet with the administrative judge next week to select new trial dates.

Dixon faces two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Johnson and Williams. He was also charged with the attempted murder of Thomas. If convicted, Dixon could serve up to 180 years in prison. He remains in prison without bond in both this case and an unrelated assault case.  