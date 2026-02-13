Pedestrian dead after being struck by Maryland State Police vehicle in Charles County
WALDORF, Md. - A pedestrian was killed late Thursday after being struck by a Maryland State Police trooper’s patrol vehicle in Charles County.
What we know:
The crash happened shortly before midnight on Route 301 between Plaza Drive and St. Patrick’s Drive in the Waldorf area.
Investigators believe the pedestrian was walking in the second lane of the four‑lane highway when the trooper hit them, followed by additional vehicles. The pedestrian died at the scene. There is no crosswalk in that area, and no other injuries were reported.
Authorities say the Charles County Sheriff’s Office had received multiple calls about a person walking in the roadway just before the crash.
The roadway was closed for about two hours. The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Justin Zimmerman at 301‑392‑1231.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Maryland State Police.