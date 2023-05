Authorities are searching for two teen sisters last seen over the weekend in Arlington.

Police say Salma Mouhidine, 16, and Marwa Mouhidine, 13, were last seen in the 300 block of 23rd Street S.

Salma Mouhidine, 16, and Marwa Mouhidine, 13 (ArlingtonCountyPD@ArlingtonVaPD)

Investigators say both were wearing jeans and Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-558-2222.